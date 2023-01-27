FlatQube (QUBE) Price Tops $2.18 on Exchanges

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. FlatQube has a total market capitalization of $32.59 million and approximately $1,959.29 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FlatQube token can now be bought for $2.18 or 0.00009519 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, FlatQube has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 88.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.56 or 0.00399390 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,427.01 or 0.28034216 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.78 or 0.00592264 BTC.

FlatQube Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. FlatQube’s official message board is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official website is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FlatQube

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 2.12492752 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,332.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlatQube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlatQube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

