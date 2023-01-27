Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Short Interest Up 161.1% in January

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 161.1% from the December 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

PFO traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.39. 27,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,529. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.24.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 16,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

