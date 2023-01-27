Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Short Interest Up 161.1% in January

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 161.1% from the December 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
PFO traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.39. 27,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,529. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.24.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.
