Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a C$1.70 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 88.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Fission Uranium Stock Performance

Shares of FCU remained flat at C$0.90 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 758,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,496. The company has a quick ratio of 20.34, a current ratio of 20.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Fission Uranium has a twelve month low of C$0.56 and a twelve month high of C$1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$618.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.77.

Get Fission Uranium alerts:

About Fission Uranium

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.