First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of FUNC stock opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. First United has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.45. The company has a market cap of $126.46 million, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.78.
First United Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from First United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. First United’s dividend payout ratio is 18.65%.
First United Company Profile
First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.
