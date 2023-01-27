First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

First United Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of FUNC stock opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. First United has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.45. The company has a market cap of $126.46 million, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.78.

First United Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from First United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. First United’s dividend payout ratio is 18.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First United

First United Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of First United during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First United by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 332,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of First United by 14.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First United during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc grew its stake in shares of First United by 81.5% during the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 49,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 22,315 shares during the last quarter. 31.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

