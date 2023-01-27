First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Sold by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,804 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. Maripau Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $248,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 85,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 31,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,420,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,851,000 after acquiring an additional 119,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 577,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,131,000 after acquiring an additional 12,908 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

FIXD opened at $45.50 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $52.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.88.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th.

