First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Short Interest Update

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decrease of 80.2% from the December 31st total of 96,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:LDSF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.68. 38,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,258. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.57 and its 200-day moving average is $18.62. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $19.90.
First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF
