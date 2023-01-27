First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Short Interest Update

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decrease of 80.2% from the December 31st total of 96,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:LDSF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.68. 38,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,258. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.57 and its 200-day moving average is $18.62. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $19.90.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 939,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,264,000 after purchasing an additional 81,150 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 934,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,170,000 after purchasing an additional 81,411 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 557,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,419,000 after purchasing an additional 52,199 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 511,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 881.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 311,697 shares during the last quarter.

