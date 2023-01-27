First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,336 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $48.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.76. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $46.62 and a one year high of $49.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%.

