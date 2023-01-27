First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the December 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEX. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 222.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FEX remained flat at $84.70 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 17,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,959. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $71.62 and a 12 month high of $90.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.18.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

