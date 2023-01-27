First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Short Interest Down 82.9% in January

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 82.9% from the December 31st total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

FAM traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.22. 42,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,669. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.90.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAM. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 21.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 649.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 24,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 20,798 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 27,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 26,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

