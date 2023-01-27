First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Short Interest Down 82.9% in January

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 82.9% from the December 31st total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
FAM traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.22. 42,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,669. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.90.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.
