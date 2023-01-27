First Northwest Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:FNWB)

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th.

First Northwest Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 29.1% per year over the last three years. First Northwest Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 13.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Northwest Bancorp to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

First Northwest Bancorp Stock Performance

First Northwest Bancorp stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $153.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.72. First Northwest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.66.

Institutional Trading of First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.36 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 17.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNWB. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 899,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,030,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 415,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 225,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,984,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 14,106 shares during the period. 52.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNWB has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Northwest Bancorp in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

