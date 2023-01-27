First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $245.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.77 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.
First Financial Bancorp. Trading Up 3.7 %
NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $24.25 on Friday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $26.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 20,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $530,445.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,722. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
FFBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile
First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.
