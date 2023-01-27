First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $245.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.77 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

First Financial Bancorp. Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $24.25 on Friday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $26.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

In other news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 20,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $530,445.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,722. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $658,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 7,551 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 98,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares during the period. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

