Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI) Short Interest Up 94.0% in January

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 94.0% from the December 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

FITBI stock remained flat at $25.08 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 16,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,514. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.29 and its 200-day moving average is $25.52. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.06 and a 52-week high of $27.67.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th were paid a $0.4141 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp stock. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITBI Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 75,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,000.

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

