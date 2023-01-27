Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.77 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $3.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FITB. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $36.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.32. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.92 and a 12 month high of $50.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 46,064 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $754,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 121,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 45,910 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.29%.

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

