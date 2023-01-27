Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

Shares of FITB stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,491,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,754,530. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.32. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $30.92 and a one year high of $50.13. The firm has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,547,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,734,103,000 after buying an additional 792,580 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,576,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,522,000 after buying an additional 557,311 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,415,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,070,000 after buying an additional 1,507,964 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,066,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,843,000 after buying an additional 1,390,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,192,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,741,000 after buying an additional 721,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

