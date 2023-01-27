Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO) Trading Down 0%

Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO – Get Rating) was down 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.58 and last traded at $21.63. Approximately 2,072 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.64.

Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO – Get Rating) by 611.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF were worth $25,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

