Fetch.ai Price Tops $0.26 on Top Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 26th. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $215.28 million and $39.38 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001150 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00078229 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00056225 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00010636 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00025052 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

