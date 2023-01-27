Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) PT Raised to $290.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $285.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RACE. HSBC raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ferrari from €261.00 ($283.70) to €265.00 ($288.04) in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.60 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.06.

Ferrari Trading Up 0.9 %

Ferrari stock opened at $247.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $167.45 and a 12 month high of $248.50. The stock has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari in the third quarter valued at approximately $454,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the second quarter worth $783,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 290.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. 32.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ferrari

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

