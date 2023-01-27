Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Shares Gap Down to $38.24

Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $38.24, but opened at $37.08. Federated Hermes shares last traded at $37.09, with a volume of 136,911 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Federated Hermes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Federated Hermes in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.13.

Federated Hermes Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.13.

Insider Transactions at Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $381.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 14,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $498,355.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 243,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,485,870.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 4,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $173,867.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,319.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 14,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $498,355.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 243,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,485,870.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,104. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHI. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 399,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 171,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 563,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,919,000 after purchasing an additional 35,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

