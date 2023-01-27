Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.51

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.51 and traded as low as $0.47. Federal Home Loan Mortgage shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 3,576,310 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Federal Home Loan Mortgage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Get Federal Home Loan Mortgage alerts:

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $324.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.95.

About Federal Home Loan Mortgage

Federal Home Loan Mortgage ( OTCMKTS:FMCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases single-family and multifamily residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through two segments, Single-family and Multifamily.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Home Loan Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Home Loan Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.