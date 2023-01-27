Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,136 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 45,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 14,203 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 132,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts purchased 5,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fastenal Stock Down 0.2 %

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.14.

FAST stock opened at $49.51 on Friday. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $60.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 65.26%.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

See Also

