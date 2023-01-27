Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $19.42 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $19.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.463 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.48 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FICO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $697.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $727.43.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 1.7 %

FICO stock traded up $10.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $656.82. 143,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,124. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $608.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $510.29. Fair Isaac has a 12 month low of $340.48 and a 12 month high of $676.98.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.56. The firm had revenue of $348.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.10 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 27.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.00, for a total transaction of $1,890,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,051,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $288,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.00, for a total value of $1,890,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,606 shares in the company, valued at $6,051,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,072 shares of company stock valued at $12,180,047. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fair Isaac

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,793,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,720,000 after acquiring an additional 32,181 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Fair Isaac by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 40,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,111,000 after acquiring an additional 20,638 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,216,000 after acquiring an additional 15,441 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Fair Isaac by 517.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after acquiring an additional 11,663 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Featured Articles

