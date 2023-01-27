Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) PT Raised to $685.00

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $463.00 to $685.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $537.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $724.14.

NYSE FICO opened at $646.05 on Friday. Fair Isaac has a 1-year low of $340.48 and a 1-year high of $658.21. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $608.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $510.29.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 27.12% and a negative return on equity of 51.08%. The business had revenue of $348.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.00, for a total value of $1,890,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,606 shares in the company, valued at $6,051,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.00, for a total transaction of $1,890,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,606 shares in the company, valued at $6,051,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.02, for a total transaction of $144,940.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,300.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,072 shares of company stock worth $12,180,047. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

