Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in January

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXPGY. BNP Paribas started coverage on Experian in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Experian from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Experian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Experian from GBX 3,250 ($40.24) to GBX 3,200 ($39.62) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Experian from GBX 3,400 ($42.09) to GBX 3,200 ($39.62) in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,082.88.

Shares of Experian stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $35.83. The company had a trading volume of 76,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,887. Experian has a twelve month low of $27.58 and a twelve month high of $43.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.10 and a 200-day moving average of $32.99.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

