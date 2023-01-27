Exor Capital LLP Makes New $92.98 Million Investment in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Exor Capital LLP acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,522,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,984,000. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries accounts for approximately 8.6% of Exor Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Exor Capital LLP owned approximately 1.04% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TEVA. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 555.6% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

TEVA stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $11.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.06.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a positive return on equity of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEVA. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

