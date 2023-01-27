Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the December 31st total of 54,900 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Evoke Pharma Stock Performance

Evoke Pharma stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.52. 149,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,785. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.39. Evoke Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma ( NASDAQ:EVOK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 391.75% and a negative return on equity of 178.36%. The business had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter.

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

