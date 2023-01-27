Evmos Price Tops $0.46 (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. In the last seven days, Evmos has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. Evmos has a total market cap of $139.09 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evmos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00002023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Evmos Coin Profile

Evmos launched on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org.

Evmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using U.S. dollars.

