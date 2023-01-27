EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 94.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPL Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of LPLA stock traded up $1.76 on Friday, hitting $234.00. The stock had a trading volume of 90,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,980. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.79. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.92. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $140.65 and a one year high of $271.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.29. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 40.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,000 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.09, for a total value of $5,141,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,256,559.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.09, for a total transaction of $5,141,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,256,559.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total value of $1,114,539.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,787,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LPLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $276.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.63.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

