EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 145.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,989 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.7% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triumph Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co Inc raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VTV traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.65. 405,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,540,695. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.44. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

