EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.44 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 49.3% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $170.39. The stock had a trading volume of 90,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,513. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $181.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

