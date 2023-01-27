EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.63 Million Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 168.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,222 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,659,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,279,000 after buying an additional 125,094 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,333,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,306,000 after purchasing an additional 131,944 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 657,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,256,000 after purchasing an additional 36,909 shares during the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 259,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,671,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6,568.0% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 201,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,580,000 after buying an additional 198,683 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BLV stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,150. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.70. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $66.44 and a 52 week high of $99.15.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.