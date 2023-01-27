EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 233.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,843 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADI. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,073,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,179,397,000 after buying an additional 429,519 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 370.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $722,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,057 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 19.5% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,455,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $650,839,000 after purchasing an additional 726,381 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 43.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,261,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $476,440,000 after purchasing an additional 994,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Analog Devices by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,863,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $473,015,000 after purchasing an additional 426,281 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $942,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,887 shares of company stock worth $5,349,127 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Analog Devices Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.10. 459,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,069,524. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $180.01. The firm has a market cap of $86.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.58%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

