EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,628 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFCF. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $603,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 361,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,788,000 after acquiring an additional 136,150 shares during the period. Geometric Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Applied Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 28,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 11,672 shares during the period.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.77. The company had a trading volume of 47,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,181. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $49.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.26 and a 200 day moving average of $42.36.

