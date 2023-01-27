EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for 0.7% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,921,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDY stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $127.59. 96,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,629. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $110.55 and a one year high of $133.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.06.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.