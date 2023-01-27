EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 235.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $1,326,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Mastercard by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 35,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Mastercard by 586.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 25,954 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,379,000 after acquiring an additional 22,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 360,755 shares of company stock worth $115,472,791 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MA stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $376.79. 905,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,173,352. The stock has a market cap of $362.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $355.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.74. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $410.07.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Articles

