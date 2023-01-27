EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,248 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for about 0.9% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $3,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFUV. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth $367,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth $2,518,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $22,186,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Applied Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,552,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUV traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,982. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $35.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.14.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.