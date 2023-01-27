EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 6,151 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 161.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,958 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 27,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,165 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after buying an additional 7,323 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in Walmart by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 44,128 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 10,925 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.06. The stock had a trading volume of 845,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,151,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.29.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,049,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,683,978.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $50,158,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,693,635 shares in the company, valued at $38,363,174,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,049,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,978.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,817,819 shares of company stock worth $1,310,835,234 in the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.91.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

