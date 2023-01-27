Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX)

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an inline rating and a $159.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DGX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.55.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of DGX stock opened at $146.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.62 and its 200 day moving average is $139.44. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $120.40 and a 12 month high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $6,081,322.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,104,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $308,812.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,682,722.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $6,081,322.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,104,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,790 shares of company stock valued at $6,678,255. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 515.2% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 13,410 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.8% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.1% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 71.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at about $20,978,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

