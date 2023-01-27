Euroapi S.A. (OTCMKTS:EAPIF) Short Interest Update

Euroapi S.A. (OTCMKTS:EAPIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.0 days.

Euroapi Stock Performance

EAPIF remained flat at C$15.00 during trading on Friday. Euroapi has a fifty-two week low of C$13.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Euroapi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

About Euroapi

Euroapi SA develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates used in the formulation of medicines for human and veterinary use. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Paris, France.

Further Reading

