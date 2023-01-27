Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $203.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Ethan Allen Interiors Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.31 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.20. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12 month low of $19.60 and a 12 month high of $29.90.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ethan Allen Interiors

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETD. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Ethan Allen Interiors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,425,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,555,000 after acquiring an additional 23,341 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at $47,398,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at $44,187,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 960,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,421,000 after acquiring an additional 10,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at $23,880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

