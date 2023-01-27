Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $203.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.25 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETD traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.09. 68,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,496. The company has a market cap of $686.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.20. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $29.90.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ethan Allen Interiors

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,425,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,555,000 after buying an additional 23,341 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth about $47,398,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,187,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 960,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,421,000 after purchasing an additional 10,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,880,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Ethan Allen Interiors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

