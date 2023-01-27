Essex Financial Services Inc. Trims Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $5,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of SPLV traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.09. The stock had a trading volume of 190,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,909. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.85. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $55.99 and a 12-month high of $69.82.

