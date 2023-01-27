Essex Financial Services Inc. Increases Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $462.59. 378,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,644,016. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $474.16 and a 200-day moving average of $444.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $373.67 and a 52 week high of $498.95. The stock has a market cap of $121.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 55.27%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $479.14.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.