Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $7.19 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.20. The stock had a trading volume of 829,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,597. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.45. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $161.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.