Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $7.19 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.20. The stock had a trading volume of 829,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,597. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.45. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $161.24.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
- PCE Indicates Slowdown In Spending, Economy Weakens
- Microsoft’s Comeback Is Now Underway
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.