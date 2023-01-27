Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 47.0% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 24,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 7,894 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 14,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $149,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $124.35. 148,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,199. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $105.59 and a 52 week high of $133.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.73.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.