Essex Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,497 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for 1.3% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $11,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8,325.1% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,218,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108,697 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,438,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,146,000 after purchasing an additional 375,981 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,629,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,125,000 after purchasing an additional 25,918 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,394,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,399,000 after purchasing an additional 76,798 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,386,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,874,000 after purchasing an additional 110,560 shares during the period.

Shares of NOBL stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $91.86. The stock had a trading volume of 370,540 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.11 and its 200-day moving average is $89.18. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

