Essex Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Essex Financial Services Inc. cut its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. owned 0.10% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $5,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2,239.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 238.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $66,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYS traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $14.87. 859,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,120. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.56.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

