Essex Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 133.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 204.9% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackstone stock traded up $1.77 on Friday, reaching $95.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,617,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,632,892. The company has a market capitalization of $67.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $138.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Blackstone from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.97.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 295 shares in the company, valued at $2,200.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 295 shares in the company, valued at $2,200.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,249,439 shares of company stock worth $170,922,646 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

