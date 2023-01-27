EscoinToken Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.43 Million (ELG)

EscoinToken (ELG) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 26th. EscoinToken has a total market cap of $147.26 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of EscoinToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EscoinToken token can now be bought for $2.92 or 0.00012870 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EscoinToken has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EscoinToken Token Profile

EscoinToken’s launch date was April 30th, 2020. EscoinToken’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,471,183 tokens. The Reddit community for EscoinToken is https://reddit.com/r/escoinico. EscoinToken’s official Twitter account is @escoinico. EscoinToken’s official website is www.escoin.ee.

Buying and Selling EscoinToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Escoin aims to allow its clients access to lawyers from all around the world through Prae Legal Network, with expertise in a diverse range of cross-border transactions.The project aims to meet the needs of clients in any speciality of law, in any jurisdictions in the world with commanding in-depth knowledge of the local laws, customs and judicial systems.”

