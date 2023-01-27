Ergo (ERG) Trading Down 3.5% Over Last Week

Ergo (ERG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Ergo coin can now be bought for $1.69 or 0.00007314 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $110.28 million and $998,134.31 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ergo has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,124.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00381303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00016575 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.22 or 0.00766399 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00094567 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.50 or 0.00585976 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.32 or 0.00191650 BTC.

About Ergo

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,202,765 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.