Ergo 24 Hour Volume Hits $983,461.90 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for about $1.72 or 0.00007477 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $112.04 million and approximately $983,461.90 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,982.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.68 or 0.00381495 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00016756 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.65 or 0.00755589 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00094396 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.19 or 0.00588237 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.85 or 0.00190810 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,195,583 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

